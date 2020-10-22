Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $41.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.41 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $37.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $180.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.17 billion to $184.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $186.40 billion to $195.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $377.82 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.24 and a 200 day moving average of $324.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

