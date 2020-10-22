Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will report sales of $50,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $60,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $210,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $150.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nikola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02.

In other Nikola news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

