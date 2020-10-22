Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.79.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $87.05.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,619,000 after purchasing an additional 469,717 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

