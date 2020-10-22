Zendesk (ZEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.08-0.12 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $559,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.