Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.90. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 173,015 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Zoom Telephonics alerts:

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Telephonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Telephonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.