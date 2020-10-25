0x Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. 0x has a market cap of $272.78 million and approximately $39.50 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, FCoin, GOPAX and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01386277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00137182 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,937,911 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bittrex, WazirX, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Iquant, Gate.io, Coinone, ZB.COM, ABCC, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Independent Reserve, Koinex, Livecoin, Crex24, Vebitcoin, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, BitBay, Binance, Zebpay, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, OKEx, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, BitMart, CoinTiger, Hotbit, GOPAX, FCoin, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bithumb, Liqui, Gatecoin, Cobinhood and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.