0x (ZRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.93 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $274.73 million and $38.93 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bilaxy, Kucoin and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00094167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00231729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.01367058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00137316 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,937,911 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, ABCC, Coinone, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Zebpay, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Bilaxy, BitMart, CoinTiger, Bithumb, HitBTC, Iquant, Huobi, Crex24, Poloniex, BitBay, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, Tokenomy, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Livecoin, IDEX, OKEx, DigiFinex, GOPAX, C2CX, Koinex, Ethfinex, WazirX, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, FCoin, AirSwap, Independent Reserve, Liqui and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

