20,566 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.8% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,327. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

