22,832 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of BEPC opened at $64.53 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

