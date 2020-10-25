3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 131.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 3.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

