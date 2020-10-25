Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.22. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

MO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 4,504,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,786,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.