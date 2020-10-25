American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.12.

Shares of AEP opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

