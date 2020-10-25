Amon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,259.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $977,136.96 and approximately $3,259.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,969,985 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

