Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.34. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $124.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

