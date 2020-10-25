Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post $1.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $1.19. Align Technology reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $20.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.07.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $469.56 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $470.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.29 and its 200 day moving average is $274.66.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.