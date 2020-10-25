Anyswap (ANY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00233020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00033046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.01346362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00137652 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

