Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $28,773.81 and $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,021,916 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

