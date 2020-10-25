AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 133.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,816 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,630,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

