Augur (REP) Price Reaches $12.74 on Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Augur has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $140.11 million and $8.07 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $12.74 or 0.00097743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Binance, LATOKEN and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01386277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00137182 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, BitBay, Mercatox, Binance, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Kraken, Bitbns, Gatecoin, Liqui, ABCC, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Zebpay, Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitsane, Koinex, Bithumb, IDEX, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, DragonEX, AirSwap and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

