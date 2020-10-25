Beldex (BDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $539,685.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $81.09 million and $539,685.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002542 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000066 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.