Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.