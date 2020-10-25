Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0100 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $130,918.86 and approximately $4,381.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, STEX, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.