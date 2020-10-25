Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $130,918.86 and approximately $4,381.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

