Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 32,632 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of MGV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

