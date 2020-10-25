Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 722,986 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 641,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,686.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 360,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 356,044 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

