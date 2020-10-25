Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 40,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. 2,588,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,699. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

