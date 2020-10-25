Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 38,766 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 811,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,125. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

