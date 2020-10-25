Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,552 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,148.2% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after buying an additional 1,473,951 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after buying an additional 1,383,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,746,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,151,000 after buying an additional 1,147,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

