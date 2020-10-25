BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $637.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $666.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $580.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.