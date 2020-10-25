BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $637.31. 494,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,124. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $666.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

