BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $1,565,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BP by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,353,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330,158. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

