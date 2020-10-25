Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 3,816 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $29.08 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.