Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 8,762 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

