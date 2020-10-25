Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Shares of COF stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.