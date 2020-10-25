Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $568.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.94 or 0.04456790 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00290914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

