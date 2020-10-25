Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. In the last week, Caspian has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $630.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034152 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.04470207 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00300921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00029862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

