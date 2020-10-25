Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.24 or 0.04413474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00291317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,614,878 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

