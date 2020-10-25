Celer Network Market Capitalization Reaches $16.88 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and $3.20 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.82 or 0.04520402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00301372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,614,878 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

