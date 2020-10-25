Centric Cash Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $179,873.73 and $97,076.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001739 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00039804 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 447,359,827 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.