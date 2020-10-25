Centric Cash Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $175,100.34 and $93,041.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000123 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001617 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00038687 BTC.

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 446,695,273 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

