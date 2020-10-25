Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.