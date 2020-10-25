ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $201,053.25 and $21,145.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00233020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00033046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.01346362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00137652 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,250,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.