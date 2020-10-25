ChartEx Hits Market Capitalization of $199,328.42 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. ChartEx has a market cap of $199,328.42 and $9,273.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 61.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00230927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.01397094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00136963 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

