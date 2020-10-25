Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 10,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

