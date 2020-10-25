Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C stock remained flat at $$43.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,486,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,950,198. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

