Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,535,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394,773. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.