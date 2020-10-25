Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.61. 2,945,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.