Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 801 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.61. 5,837,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,018,264. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average is $412.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

