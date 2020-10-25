Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

