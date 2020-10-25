CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $112,987.66 and approximately $745.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

